The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Michelle Evans and Libertarian Burton Culley are challenging incumbent Democrat John H. Bucy III in a heated race to represent District 136 in the Texas House of Representatives.

See latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Bucy is known for being a progressive politician and a staunch Democrat. He is a supporter of Medicaid expansion, higher funding of public education, and women´s reproductive rights. Despite the chamber being controlled by the Republican party, Bucy said he fights for his liberal values while keeping the conversations going with both sides.

Evans’ campaign gained major traction through the endorsements of Republican-led organizations and individuals like the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, raising a total of $90,407.

Evans is a strong advocate for parental rights in education and is committed to improving some of the public safety issues in Williamson County, such as the rise in violent crime, chronic invisible homelessness, and fentanyl overdoses, she said.

The Libertarian Burton Culley is also running in District 136. Culley, a U.S. Army veteran who said he is frustrated with both parties, hopes to phase out property taxes, legalize cannabis for industrial and medical uses and cut back on the involvement of government.

After the redrawing of the new political maps for the state’s congressional districts in 2021, District 136 represents more than 203,500 residents in parts of north Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and the Brushy Creek area in Travis and Williamson County.