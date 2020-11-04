Texas congressional delegation “ground zero” for 2020 fight — how much Republican, how much Democratic?

Results to be updated in the AP map inside this story

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday evening, as election results roll in, Texans will learn if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to make good on a rallying cry she made in March 2019 while speaking in Austin.

Speaker Pelosi said, “Texas is ground zero for us in the next election.”

By next election, she meant November 3, 2020. According to the Texas Tribune, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee built a Texas target list of 10 GOP-held districts. The Tribune said that is more seats than the committee is working to flip in any other state.

Republicans, by the way, would like two seats back that Democrats won in the 2018 mid-terms – one in Dallas and the other in Houston.

Prior to election night and continuing through a lame-duck session after the election, the Texas delegation to the U.S. House is 23 Republicans, and 13 Democrats.

As of 9:40 p.m., 23 seats were either projected for Republicans or were at least leaning Republican. At the same time, 13 seats were either projected for Democratic candidates or leaning Democratic.

One of the races targeted by Democrats was the seat held by Dan Crenshaw in District 2 (Houston).

By 8:40 p.m. on election night, Crenshaw had 55.57 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian took 43.04 percent. The AP projected Crenshaw to be the winner.

One of the more storied races was former candidate for governor and Democrat Wendy Davis going up against incumbent Republican Chip Roy in District 21. Davis was leading at one point by a margin of 50 to 48 percent. But 10:00 p.m. fortunes changed with 51 percent for Roy compared to 46 for Davis. At that time, 69 percent of the total vote was counted, and the AP had not called the race.

Not highly contested, but of some interest, Ronny Jackson, Republican and former White House physician to President Trump, defeated democrat Gus Trujillo in District 13 — the greater Amarillo area. By late in the evening Jackson earned just short of 80 percent of the vote.

Below are results from the Associated Press (AP). To see how the various races for U.S. House in Texas are going click on the word “House.” It will open up a menu to see each House race one-by-one.

App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the Associated Press map.