Texans vote on pandemic-focused state constitution changes, other amendments

There are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot for Texans in November 2021 (Getty Images/KXAN Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters must approve a number of amendments to the state’s constitution in the November election, two of which lawmakers proposed in response to restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

Due to March’s stay-at-home order and capacity limits on businesses, attending religious services was, at times, limited or barred at the start of the pandemic. Proposition 3 would ban state and local officials from enacting occupancy limits on religious services or outright prohibiting them altogether, even during a natural disaster or pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, visitors were barred from entering nursing homes and assisted living centers. Proposition 6 would allow certain residents of homes and centers to choose one person to serve as their caregiver and receive in-person visitation privileges.

There are other propositions on the ballot as well.

Proposition 1 would allow professional rodeo charitable foundations that are sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo events.

Proposition 2 would grant counties the authority to issue bonds or notes, financed by property tax increases, to develop infrastructure and transportation in underdeveloped areas. While cities already have this authority, counties currently do not.

Proposition 4, a product of the work done by the Judicial Selection Commission during the interim session, would revise certain judicial officers’ eligibility requirements. While the commission did not propose a method of changing the judicial selection process, its members unanimously agreed judicial qualifications should be increased.

Proposition 5 would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC) to conduct investigations into candidates running for a state judicial office, not just people who currently hold judicial office.

Proposition 7 allows a surviving spouse to continue to receive a limitation on school district property taxes if the disabled, deceased spouse was 55 years old or older when they died.

Proposition 8 provides a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of an armed service member who was killed or injured in the line of duty. Currently, the tax exemption only applies to service members who are killed or injured in action. Therefore, if the cause of a service member’s death or injury is unrelated to combat, the surviving spouse does not qualify for a property tax exemption.