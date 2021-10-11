Submit your November election questions: KXAN hosts ‘Ballot Breakdown’ virtual town hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we near the start of early voting for the Nov. 2 election, KXAN is hosting a “Ballot Breakdown” virtual town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 13 to answer your questions.

We’ll cover Austin’s Proposition A (related to police staffing) and Proposition B (parkland trade), as well as the eight state constitutional amendments before voters.

This interactive town hall will include Mayor Steve Adler, city council members and community perspectives for and against Proposition A. They’ll discuss the propositions and answer questions submitted from the public.

