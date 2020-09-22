Still waiting on a response for your Hays County poll worker application? Here’s why

Hays County elections office entrance sign. The county says it received an overwhelming response to a call for poll workers, with more than a thousand applications. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you’ve applied to be a poll worker in Hays County, you may not have received a response yet. And you may not get one, either.

A spokesperson tells KXAN News the elections administrator has received more than a thousand applications and doesn’t know if she’ll get back to each applicant before early voting begins on Oct. 13.

“I went to the Hays County Elections Office web page, and I downloaded the application for a poll worker. Filled it out, mailed it in,” said Frank Madia, who applied in late August.

“That was the last time I heard from them—the county, quite honestly,” he said.

Madia’s wife has been a poll worker since the primary election.

A spokesperson for Hays County tells KXAN they had 400 open spots, which are now filled.

She says an additional 15 to 20 people may still be appointed for jobs like helping to set up polling sites or ‘runners’ to ensure operations are going smoothly across locations.

“I think that we should still be trying to recruit as many poll workers as possible,” said Raven Douglas, MOVE Texas political director.

She says the nonprofit has helped 1,116 young people apply to be poll workers statewide.

“They may get to a point where it’s like, ‘this is too much,’ but I do think we should have some sort of stopgap in between, n case people drop out of being a poll worker or get sick or their schedule changes,” Douglas said.

She hopes counties will keep extra workers on standby. Meanwhile, Madia hopes communication from Hays County comes soon.

“I’m not going to be discouraged, I’m going to work as hard as I can to get into the polling place as a worker to assist people in performing their civic duty of voting,” he said.

The Hays County judge tells KXAN News commissioners are out of time to add any more polling places. You can find a list of confirmed Hays County voting locations here.

Travis and Williamson Counties are still looking for poll workers.