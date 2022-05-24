AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in Texas House District 17 will choose a new State Representative in November. But the decision is likely to come down to who wins the Republican runoff next Tuesday.

District 17 covers people in Bastrop, Burleson, Caldwell, Lee and Milam counties. The district is currently represented by Republican John Cyrier. He did not run for reelection.

The race features two well-known politicians from Bastrop County. Paul Pape has been the Bastrop County judge since 2012. He is also a rancher and businessman. Stan Gerdes recently served as a Smithville City Councilmember.

Gerdes previously worked with Rick Perry, both when Perry was governor of Texas, and when he served as Energy Secretary under President Donald Trump.

Republican candidates for Texas House District 17.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Madeline Eden in the November election. She lists her priorities on her campaign website as health care, education, environment and climate, criminal justice reform, rural broadband and redistricting and gerrymandering.

The district traditionally leans Republican, meaning the winner of Tuesday’s runoff will be the favorite to win in November.