Some Travis County voters get 2nd mail-in ballot due to error

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday afternoon was the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Travis County, but some voters report already receiving more than one.

Donna Davis lives in southern Travis County and usually votes by mail, but this year she told us it was too risky. She got a her mail-in ballot before she voted in person last week, but then, a second one arrived in her mailbox.

“The initial reaction was, ‘oh my god, this is a fraud setup,'” said Davis. “And so I called several places—I called the elections questions hotline.”

But the explanation was inside the envelope containing her second ballot. A letter from the Travis County Clerk’s Office says it was notified of an error regarding district mapping of the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Precinct 4 Directors Election. That was the reason it enclosed a corrected ballot.

We reached out to the clerk’s office to better understand the specifics of the ballot error and how many voters were affected.

Multiple viewers have reached out to KXAN this week after receiving a second mail-in ballot. It comes during a year of a record early-voting turnout and heightened concerns about mail ballots.

This week the Travis County clerk said the county would likely be sending out 100,000 mail-in ballots this year.