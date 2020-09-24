Sky Candy in Austin to serve as voting location on Nov. 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting in Travis County kicks off in about three weeks. On Tuesday, county commissioners approved several new polling locations.

They said they came to this decision due to the pandemic and an expected high voter turnout this year.

They also added that since grocery stores will not be used as polling locations, they had to replace those sites with hotels, churches and music venues.

One location this year on Nov. 3 will be Sky Candy, located on Springdale Road in east Austin.

The aerial aerobics studio says county officials are putting proper COVID-19 protocols in place to keep voters safe.

“So, they’re making it really easy for us. They do all the load in and load out, and they send in a third-party company to do a full disinfection and sanitization process,” said owner Winnie Hsia.

You can find a full list of voting and early voting locations online here.