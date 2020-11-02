Sen. John Cornyn, MJ Hegar making final push across Texas ahead of Election Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar are making last-minute pushes for votes Monday with U.S. Senate campaign events across Texas.

Sen. Cornyn, the Republican incumbent, will visit Corpus Christi, Victoria and Dripping Springs on Monday with Sen. Ted Cruz. Hegar will be in San Antonio, Webster (Houston), Arlington and Dallas with Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez, along with Democratic representatives from the respective counties she’s visiting.

The schedule for Sen. Cornyn’s tour is:

12:15 p.m., Ortiz Center, 402 Harbor Dr., Corpus Christi

2:45 p.m., Pattie Dodson Heath Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

6 p.m., 491 Hog Hollow Road, Dripping Springs (south of town off RM 12)

The schedule for Hegar’s tour is:

10 a.m., 1800 W. Commerce St., San Antonio

1:30 p.m., Texas Avenue Park, 17100 N. Texas Ave., Webster

5 p.m., Randol Mill Park, 1901 W. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington

7:15 p.m., 5740 Prospect Ave., Dallas

An Oct. 9 poll by the Texas Tribune and University of Texas at Austin showed Sen. Cornyn with an 8-point lead over Hegar, 50-42. The two participated in a debate aired by KXAN and throughout Texas by its parent company Nexstar Media Group.