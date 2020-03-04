Sally Hernandez leading in Democratic race for Travis County Sheriff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Democrats are challenging incumbent Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez in the primary Tuesday.

Hernandez has been in the role since 2017. Liz Donegan, who led APD’s Sex Crimes Unit for nearly 10 years, and John Loughran, who served in the Travis County Sheriff’s office for nearly 25 years, oppose her in the race.

See the Travis County Sheriff Democratic primary results below:

Raul Vargas is running unopposed in the Republican primary and will face the Democratic winner in the November election.