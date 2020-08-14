Round Rock City Council moves election to November after outcry over 2021 postponement

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock City Council voted to move its election to November following an outcry after it initially voted to hold it in May 2021.

The issue stems from having to cancel the election that was scheduled for May because of the coronavirus. The council voted July 9 to hold its general and special elections May 1, 2021, to stay consistent with previous years’ elections and an ordinance designating May as the time for the city’s elections. A number of community members expressed their concerns about such a long postponement.

In March, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local elections to be postponed, but only until November. The Texas Secretary of State clarified that fact July 24, and said in a statement at the time, “There is no authority for extending terms up for election for a full year. Any election held on a date other than November 3 will be void.”

The Thursday city council meeting included a vote to approve a resolution that puts the election on Nov. 3. Council also approved an Election Agreement with Travis County that allows it to use and share resources on election day. Both resolutions were approved 6-0.

Voters will decide in November three City Council seats for Mayor, Place 1 and Place 4 and seven proposed amendments to the City Charter.