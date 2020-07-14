Republicans runoff for State Board of Education District 5

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are vying to represent the Republican party for the District 5 State Board of Education seat during the July 14 runoff election.

Robert Morrow received 40% of the vote in the primary election, while Lani Popp received 34%. Neither had more than 50%, which is why the race is in a runoff.

Popp is a speech-language pathologist who worked for a combined 27 years in Texas schools. She also taught theater arts and music and coached cheerleading. Morrow is known for sharing conspiracy theories, wearing a jester hat and making controversial posts on social media. He served as Travis County GOP chairman for three months in 2016 and ran for President of the United States as an Independent.

Republican primary runoff election results will be updated below:

The winner of the runoff election will face Democrat Rebecca Bell-Meterau, who won her primary.

District 5 covers parts of Travis County and Bexar County, along with Hays, Caldwell, San Saba, Llano, Mason, Gillespie, Blanco, Comal, Kendall, Guadalupe and Kerr Counties.