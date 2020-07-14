Republicans face off in runoff elections for Texas House districts 45, 47

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republicans are facing off in the primary runoff Tuesday for two Texas House districts currently held by first-term Democrats.

District 45 and District 47 could be key in the future of the Texas House. Currently, Republicans control the House 83 to 67. Rep. Erin Zwiener and Rep. Vicki Goodwin will be fighting to keep their seats in November, while Republicans will be looking to gain back seats lost in the previous election.

These races headed to a runoff because no candidate was able to get more than 50% of the vote in the primary.

House District 45

Zwiener was challenged in the primary but held her seat.

Republicans Carrie Isaac received 48% of the vote (8,236) and Bud Wymore had 41% (7,119).

Wymore is an attorney. Isaac is the executive director of the Digital Education and Work Initiative of Texas and is married to Jason Isaac, who held the seat before Zwiener.

Republican primary runoff election results will be updated below:

Texas House District 45 (Texas House of Representatives Photo)

House District 47

Goodwin ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Ultimately, one vote decided which candidates would be in the runoff for the Republican primary. Jennifer Fleck landed herself a spot on the ballot on election day with 32% of the vote (5,760), while Justin Berry beat former Austin city council member Don Zimmerman by one vote after provisional ballots were counted. Each had 23%

Berry is an Austin police officer. Fleck is the general counsel for Oil & Gas Services Company.

Republican primary runoff election results will be updated below: