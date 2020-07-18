Republican runoff candidate Jennifer Fleck not conceding to opponent after Tuesday’s election results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jennifer Fleck, who was a candidate in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election for Texas House District 47, says she isn’t conceding to opponent Justin Berry just yet.

As of Wednesday’s vote count, Fleck received 45.4% of the vote, while Berry received 54.6%. The results are 100% reported.

Nevertheless, Fleck said in a Facebook post:

“An analysis of my race was conducted over the past 2 days. Based on that analysis and my internal data, I have decided to proceed with a verification of a sample population.



I have decided to blockwalk the runoff voters in my precinct (308) this weekend as a sample population to verify the reported data. I will concede or contest the election based on the findings.”

Fleck says that she will be collecting voter affidavits from all the voters to verify. If the data supports contesting the results, Fleck says, the data will be used as evidence to do so.

“Whether you agree or disagree with me wanting to test the results, I would appreciate your patience and trust as I proceed with logic and reason,” Fleck says.

Fleck says that she and her volunteers will be knocking on doors over the weekend. She says she doesn’t want to prolong the effort longer than necessary, and it’s only taking as long as it is because of data collection.

In her post, Fleck says: “No matter your political affiliation, the people should all want a fair and equitable election at all levels.”