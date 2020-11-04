Republican Party of Texas chairman credits ‘grassroot’ efforts for Trump’s win in state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West credited grassroot efforts for Donald Trump’s victory in Texas on Election Day, and a dedicated focus from the Republican Party toward the Rio Grande Valley.

West said Trump was able to connect with the Hispanic and Black vote in Texas “based on principles and values.”

“My first trip after becoming chairman of the Republican Party of Texas was to the Rio Grande Valley and my last trip before the election last weekend was from Harlingen all the way through Del Rio. The fact that we were able to show that attention, show that support to candidates and to the people down in the valley and connect with them on principles and values,” West said in a live interview on KXAN Wednesday morning.

Trump earned Texas’ 38 electoral votes in a race called in the early Wednesday morning hours. West mentioned Trump’s ability to support the oil and gas industry as well as bringing jobs to Texans as key factors for the win

“I think the president was able to find support here because of a couple of things. No. 1, the oil and gas industry has really boosted our economy,” West said.

You can watch the full interview with Chairman West in the video above.

