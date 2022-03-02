Recount requested in primary for Travis County Commissioner Precinct 4

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — With a razor-thin differential in a race for a Travis County Commissioner spot, one of the Democratic primary candidates wants a recount.

Susanna Ledesma-Woody announced her intention Wednesday to ask officials to tally up votes again in the Precinct 4 race for Travis County Commissioner. As it stands now, she’s just 219 votes behind Margaret Gomez, a 1.02% difference.

She cited Senate Bill 1, the state elections overhaul, as a reason she’s asking for a recount.

“I am also aware of the effect of SB1 on so many voters,” she said in a news release. “Mail-in ballots were rejected in so many cases. Others were corrected and came in late. Both the voters of Precinct 4 and my campaign supporters deserve absolute confirmation of the voting results.”

Gomez, the current Precinct 4 commissioner running for re-election, has been in office since 1995. KXAN reached out to her for a comment, and we’ll update this story when we hear back. KXAN also asked the Travis County Clerk’s office for more information about recounts, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.