Record voting turnout in Travis County, but Election Day was ‘quiet’

No one in line to vote at the AISD Performing Arts Center. (Erin Cargile/KXAN)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County experienced record-breaking turnout in 2020, but Election Day was a “steady, quiet day for voting,” according to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

The Election Day rush never materialized, the Travis County clerk said. DeBeauvoir expects voting totals for Travis County to be around 600,000, which is still a record 70% turnout, but the number is lower than what officials thought possible after a surge in early voting.

Mail-in ballots from Tuesday will take another 24 hours to process and count, due to the tedious nature of processing those ballots. DeBeauvoir said “it’s going really smoothly. I’m really happy with the work that’s been done.”

In total, more than 9.6 million Texans cast their ballots during the early voting period in the November 3 election, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State.