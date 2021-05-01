Props D, E and H could change how Austin elections work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Propositions on the May 1 ballot are pushing to enact changes to how Austin runs its election cycle.

Proposition D aims to change the date of mayoral elections to presidential election years. Currently, election for Austin’s mayor happen every four years, when Texans elect a governor. If successful, there would be one more midterm mayoral election in 2022, but the winner would be up for reelection just two years later.

Proposition E would allow voters to pick their top candidate and rank up to five others on their ballot. If a top-picked candidate doesn’t get enough votes, it defaults to the voter’s second choice. This proposition avoids runoff elections because the candidate with the most voter support wins. There is a question about whether this proposition is legal under Texas law, but, if passed, Austin would be ready as soon as Texas allows it.

Proposition H gives voters $25 “Democracy Dollar” vouchers to donate to the candidate of their choice. These vouchers would be taxpayer-funded. Currently, campaign financing allows people to contribute up to $300 in private donations per candidate.

These ballot measures are among those put forth by Austinites for Progressive Reform, which also included Austin Proposition F. Prop. F would create a “strong mayor” form of government in the city. The group says Austinites should consider Propositions D-H together as a comprehensive expansion to voter participation and accountability.