Propositions would raise taxes to fix roads, flooding in West Lake Hills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting is underway in the Nov. 2 election, and voters in the City of West Lake Hills are being asked to consider potential tax hikes in exchange for road and flooding improvements.

Residents at the polls will encounter three propositions on their city ballots, A, B, and C.

Proposition B would allow West Lake Hills to issue bonds (debt) not to exceed $11.8 million. The money would go toward six major roadway and drainage projects, including raising Camp Craft Rd. by several feet to keep it from flooding at the Eanes Creek Low Water crossings that lead to Westlake High School.

Other projects are proposed along Redbud Trail, Westlake Dr., Laurel Valley Rd., Yaupon Valley Rd., and Terrace Mountain Dr. All were developed by city engineers utilizing the 2017 city-wide drainage study.

Proposition B is a companion to Proposition A which would issue bonds to pay for a new $13.2 million city hall and police building. With the average home valued at $1.5 million in the area, the city estimates property owners could pay an extra $390 to $850 per year, depending on which propositions pass.

Proposition C would reverse a sales tax diversion plan that came about in the mid-1990s. Currently, every 1/2 cent collected in city sales tax is put toward property tax relief. Proposition would undo that and instead put the 1/2 cent in a dedicated fund for ongoing street maintenance projects, similar to what is done in neighboring cities like Rollingwood.

The projected impact to the average homeowner if Prop C passes would be an extra $586 in city taxes.

You can find more information on the bonds on City of West Lake Hill’s website. Early voting locations can be found on the Travis County Clerk’s site.

