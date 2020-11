PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville voters will decide on a $47.3 million project to develop a recreation and senior center on Election Day.

See latest election results below:

The vote for Proposition C comes after recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee and is a part of a larger $191 million bond package.

At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate, Prop C would cost homeowners $47.27.