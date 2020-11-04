Prop B: Pflugerville voters to decide on $42.3 million city parks project

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Election Day, Pflugerville voters will decide on a proposition that would put $42.3 million into city parks.
See the latest election results below:
The vote for Proposition B comes after recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee, and is a part of a larger $191 million bond package.
At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate, Prop B would cost homeowners $42.26.
Projects under Proposition B include:
- Trail improvements (estimated cost $1.6 million) – Close remaining trail gaps in our trail system, enhance the overall trail system with development of trailheads at appropriate locations, and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors.
- Neighborhood parks (estimated cost $7.4 million) – Funding for the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Ln, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2.
- Land acquisition (estimated cost $5.6 million) – More than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs.
- Lake Pflugerville Phase 2 (estimated cost $11 million) – Development of the north side of the lake, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Rd.
- 1849 Park Phase 2 (estimated cost $15.2 million) – Expansion of the sports fields with six additional baseball/softball fields and associated infrastructure.
- Destination play space (estimated cost $1.6 million) – Phase 1 development of a destination playground.