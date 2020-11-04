Prop B: Pflugerville voters to decide on $42.3 million city parks project

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Election Day, Pflugerville voters will decide on a proposition that would put $42.3 million into city parks.

The vote for Proposition B comes after recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee, and is a part of a larger $191 million bond package.

At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate, Prop B would cost homeowners $42.26.

Projects under Proposition B include: