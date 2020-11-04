Prop A: Pflugerville voters to decide on $101.7 million transportation project

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville voters will decide on a $101.7 million transportation project on Election Day.
The vote for Proposition A comes after recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee, and is a part of a larger $191 million bond package.
Proposition A, itself, was initially supposed be decided by voters in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Projects have remained the same for the transportation bond,” explained Amy Giannini, the assistant city manager for the City of Pflugerville. “We have just reviewed the cost estimates so those have tweaked slightly.”
At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate, Prop. A would cost homeowners $101.62.
“Proposition A is larger than some of our previous propositions, but it does include more projects,” Giannini said. “These were all identified as needs in our transportation master plan. The plan does take a look at anticipated growth over a five to 10-year period, as we build-out within our city.”
The transportation project includes:
- City Intersection Improvements (estimated cost $15.1 million) – SH 130 at CR 138; E Pflugerville Pkwy. at FM 685; Heatherwilde Blvd. at Pecan St.; FM 685 at Pecan St.; FM 685/Copper Mine Dr. Overpass; Hodde/Weiss at Cele Rd
- City Neighborhood Street Reconstruction (estimated cost $20.3 million) – 10th St., Algreg St., Applewood Dr., Bushmills Rd., Butler National Dr./Diablo Dr., Caldwells Ln., Cedar Ridge Dr., Dalshank Rd., Edgemere Dr., Grand National Ave., Great Basin Ave., Kay Ln., Lincoln Ave., Mashburn St., Meadow Creek Dr., Mountain View Dr., Oak Ridge Dr., Option Ave., Picadilly Dr., Pflugerville Lp., Plumbago Dr., Rowe Lp., Russell St., Sullivan St., Taylor Ave., W. Custers Creek Bend, Windermere Dr., Yellow Sage St.
- Immanuel Rd (estimated cost $12.6 million) – Widen to an urban three-lane roadway
- FM 685 Corridor Improvements (estimated cost $5.8 million) – Corridor study and preliminary engineering and design. The project includes lane alignment, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and coordination and surveying.
- SH 45 Frontage Roads (estimated cost $9 million) – Connect frontage road gaps
- Kelly Ln Phase 3 (estimated cost $14.3 million) – Widen to an urban four-lane section
- Pfluger Farm Ln North (estimated cost $5.7 million) – Extend the urban three-lane roadway north to SH 45
- Main St (estimated cost $2.2 million) – Engineering and design for a future urban two-lane section
- Central Commerce Dr (estimated cost $2.6 million) – Widen to an urban three-lane section
- Picadilly Dr (estimated cost $3.8 million) – Widen to an urban three-lane section
- Cameron Rd Realignment (estimated cost $4.4 million) – Two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South.
- E Pflugerville Pkwy (estimated cost $2.3 million) – Engineering and design to create a four-lane, divided street between Colorado Sand Drive and Weiss Lane.
- E Pecan St (estimated cost $3.7 million) – Preliminary engineering and design to widen to six lanes across SH 130.