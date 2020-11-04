Prop A: Pflugerville voters to decide on $101.7 million transportation project

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville voters will decide on a $101.7 million transportation project on Election Day.

The vote for Proposition A comes after recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee, and is a part of a larger $191 million bond package.

See the latest election results below:

Proposition A, itself, was initially supposed be decided by voters in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Projects have remained the same for the transportation bond,” explained Amy Giannini, the assistant city manager for the City of Pflugerville. “We have just reviewed the cost estimates so those have tweaked slightly.”

At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate, Prop. A would cost homeowners $101.62.

“Proposition A is larger than some of our previous propositions, but it does include more projects,” Giannini said. “These were all identified as needs in our transportation master plan. The plan does take a look at anticipated growth over a five to 10-year period, as we build-out within our city.”

The transportation project includes: