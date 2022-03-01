Primary election races to watch in Williamson County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The primary election is here and there are several races underway in Williamson County.

368th District Court judge

See the latest election results in the 368th District Court primary below:

On the ballot for Judge of the 368th District Court are two Republican nominees: William Ward and Sarah Brunchmiller.

Ward was raised in North Texas and attended the Virginia Military Institute on a Marine Corps ROTC scholarship. According to his campaign website, he served as an officer in the United Marine Corps before serving as an assistant district attorney.

Brunchmiller currently serves as an Associate Judge for Williamson County since February 2019. Her campaign website indicates she serves on the district court bench for juvenile district court and felony specialty court dockets.

Williamson County Judge

On the ballot for Williamson County Judge, there is one Democratic candidate and two Republican candidates.

Democrat Blane Conklin is described on his campaign website as a “past Republican, current Democrat” and “a government outsider.” He grew up in rural towns across the Dakotas and currently works as a Senior Business Analyst at the University of Texas System. Conklin will run against the winner of the Republican primary in November.

Republican Ryan Gallagher is challenging incumbent Republican Judge Bill Gravell.

See the latest election results in the Williamson County Judge Republican primary below:

According to Gallagher’s campaign website, he currently is the Plant Manager of a manufacturing facility in north Austin and has worked for the company for the past 19 years. He believes he is prepared to fill the County Judge position due to the skills he has developed from this job.

Incumbent Gravell grew up in Round Rock and joined the Williamson County office in 2013. His goals on his campaign website focus on supporting law enforcement with necessary resources and training, lowering property taxes and opposing efforts to defund the police.

Williamson County Court at Law No. 2

See the latest election results in the Williamson County Court at Law No. 2 Republican primary below:

Incumbent Republican Judge Laura Barker faces Republican Robert F. Maier. The winner will run against Democrat Thomas Velez in November. Neither Velez or Maier have campaign websites or social media pages.

In 2016, the Commissioners Court swore Barker in as judge of Williamson County. Credited on her campaign website, she believes Williamson County is the best county in Texas to live in and strives to do her best job as judge.

Williamson County Commissioners

In both races for County Commissioner, the incumbent Republican faces a challenge in the primary and will go up against a Democrat in November.

See the latest election results in the Williamson County Commissioners Precinct 2 Republican primary below:

For County Commissioner Precinct 2, Republican J.T. Cox is challenging incumbent Republican Commissioner Cynthia Long. The winner will face Democrat Bridgid Lester.

Lester served 24 years in the Army before she began work in Williamson County. According to her campaign website, key issues she strives to focus on are leadership, civic involvement, growth management, infrastructure and health and welfare.

According to his campaign website, Cox’s focus is to bring strong principled leadership. Several of his concerns are on road repairs, conserving water and natural resources and landowner rights.

Incumbent Long is running for her fifth term. According to her campaign website the goals she has focus on keeping Williamson County a safe community that holds a pro-business and pro-family environment.

On the ballot for County Commissioner Precinct 4 is Republican Terri Romere and incumbent Republican Commissioner Russ Boles. The winner faces Democrat Jose Orta.

Orta does not have a campaign website, but Orta has a Facebook page. On Sundays, he does a segment called “Hey José!” where he posts responses to questions people have asked him. On his donation page he advocates for funding to aid infrastructure, roads and the public health system.

Romere has lived in Williamson County for 25 years and on her campaign website she wishes to give the people “Real Representation.” Issues she aims to cover involve facilitating Smart Growth, valuing citizen input, holding complete transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Incumbent Boles lives in Round Rock with his family and is running for his second term as County Commissioner Precinct 4. His campaign website shares his focus on making Williamson County safer, improving roads, and creating quality local jobs.

KXAN previously covered Boles on the addition of more jobs to Williamson County from tech company CelLink.