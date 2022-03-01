Primary election races to watch in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The primary election is here and there are several races to watch in Travis County.

For Travis County District Judge, there are four Democratic races in the 261st District Court, 331st District Court, 403rd District Court and 419th District Court. The 455th District Court has an Incumbent Republican Judge facing two Democratic candidates. According to Travis County’s website, “District Civil Courts have original jurisdiction in all divorce cases, cases involving title to land, election contest cases, and civil matters in which the amount of money or damages involved is $200 or more.”

Many of these down-ballot races will be decided in the primary.

261st District Court

Judge Lora Livingston first took office as a Judge in the 261st District Court in 1995 and Sept. 1, 2020 as the Travis County Local Administrative Judge. Earlier this month, she announced her retirement which gave Democratic nominees Pam Davis and Daniella DeSeta Lyttle time to prepare to run.

See the latest election results in the 261st District Court primary below:

Davis and Lyttle also share a connection. Both graduated from the LBJ Women’s Campaign School, a program designed to provide tools for women interested in running for office or managing political campaigns.

331st District Court

See the latest election results in the 331st District Court primary below:

Democrat Jessica Huynh is challenging incumbent Democrat Chantal Eldridge as Judge of the 331st District Court.

According to Huynh’s campaign website, she is a first-generation Vietnamese American who grew up in the suburbs of Houston. After graduating from the University of Oregon School of Law, she returned to Texas. In 2018, Travis County’s District Attorney’s Office named Huynh as a “Rising Star Attorney.”

In the past three years, Eldridge served as Judge of the 331st District. Her campaign page advocates her values, focus against incarceration, and the need to provide therapeutic support to individuals struggling with mental health issues.

According to previous KXAN coverage, the state previously questioned Eldridge for holding “personal bias” in a sexual assault case in 2019.

403rd District Court

See the latest election results in the 403rd District Court primary below:

For the last decade, Judge Brandy Mueller served as Judge of the 403rd District Court and according to her campaign website oversaw Project Engage. Project Engage works to provide additional support to teenage defendants through monthly group meetings, community service work, mentorship and leadership programming.

Democrat Craig Moore is challenging Mueller in this year’s election. According to his campaign page, he says his past experience of working with prosecutors and defense attorneys has given him great insight to serve as Travis County Judge of the 403rd District Court.

419th District Court

See the latest election results in the 419th District Court primary below:

Elected in 2018, Judge Catherine Mauzy has served as Travis County Judge of the 419th District Court. She graduated from the University of Texas School of Law and worked as a civil litigator in the Travis County Attorney’s Office. According to her campaign website, Mauzy has held almost 30 years as a trial lawyer and has worked in many Democratic campaigns.

Opposing Mauzy is Democrat Judge Madeleine Connor, who credits on her website her professional success from being a single mom and domestic abuse survivor. She has practiced with the Travis County Courts for the past 18 years. Connor currently serves in the 353rd District Court, and if she is elected the state would need to appoint someone to fill her seat. Connor has twice been sanctioned for filing a series of bogus lawsuits in court and has been censured by the Travis County Democratic Party.

455th District Court

See the latest election results in the 455th District Court primary below:

Incumbent Cleve Duty Judge of the 455th District Court faces Democrat Laurie Eiserloh and Democrat Eugene Clayborn.

Democrat Laurie Eiserloh grew up in San Antonio and moved to Austin to attend The University of Texas at Austin where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor. Outlined on her campaign page, she began her career advocating for the rights of LGBTQ Texans. She served as Executive Director of the Lesbian/Gay Rights Lobby of Texas now known as Equality Texas.

Democrat Eugene Clayborn grew up in the western part of Walker County. He moved to Austin to earn a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. According to his campaign page, he has practiced law for nearly 30 years and is an active community member.

Next in Travis County election coverage is Judge County Court at Law No. 4, Judge County Court at Law No. 5, and Judge County Court at Law No. 6. Voting for these candidates is specific to the area in which you live. The “county courts at law hear bench trials and jury trials,” according to Travis County’s website.

County Court at Law No. 4

See the latest election results in the County Court at Law No. 5 primary below:

Judge Dimple Malhotra hopes to be re-elected for County Court at Law No. 4. She holds over 23 years of experience working on domestic violence issues and six years working at non-profit agencies in Texas and California. According to her website, she served as the first South Asian and first female AAPI elected judge in Travis County history.

Opposing incumbent Malhotra is Democrat Jana Ortega, who holds nearly 20 years of experience practicing law. According to her campaign website, she is a local criminal defense attorney, mom and community volunteer. She serves as Chair of the Sobering Center and works with the Hispanic Bar Association of Austin.

Earlier this month, KXAN Investigates reported on a man who was harassing both Malhotra and Ortega.

Judge County Court at Law No. 5

See the latest election results in the County Court at Law No. 5 primary below:

On the ballot for Judge County Court at Law No. 5, is Democrat Tanisa Jeffers and Democrat Mary Ann Espiritu.

According to her campaign website, Jeffers specialized as an attorney representing the mentally ill for more than 20 years. She advocates for change in the criminal justice system by providing the right resources to those who struggle from drug addiction and mental health disorders.

Previous KXAN coverage featured Jeffers discussing issues arising in Austin’s homeless population.

Opposing Jeffers is Espiritu who has practiced law for 20 years and currently is a partner of local law firm Roadman & Espiritu. According to her campaign website, after a client passed away from addiction, she joined the board of the Austin Recover Network.

Judge County Court at Law No. 6

See the latest election results in the County Court at Law No. 6 primary below:

Running for Judge County Court at Law No. 6 is Democrat Leslie Jane Boykin and Democrat Denise Hernández.

In 2005, Boykin started her own law firm working as a solo-practicing criminal defense attorney in the Austin area. According to her campaign website, she has worked the last 33 years fighting for justice. Boykin advocates for second chances and transformation in the justice system.

According to Hernández’s campaign website, she is running as the first openly gay Latina Judge for County Court at Law No. 6. She focused her career on social justice and public service first working as a legal aid attorney in low-income communities. Hernández has also dedicated time to mentoring students in marginalized communities.

Travis County Commissioner races

For Travis County commissioner, there are two open Democratic seats in Precinct 2 and in Precinct 4. Both of them have a Democratic incumbent and a Democratic challenger.

See the latest election results in the Travis County Commissioner Precinct 2 primary below:

Incumbent Brigid Shea first took office in January 2015 to represent Precinct 2. According to her campaign website, Shea has focused on conserving water, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, criminal justice reform and preparing the city of Austin for wildfires.

Challenging Shea is Bob Libal, the former executive director of Grassroots Leadership, a nonprofit organization that works to abolish for-profit private prisons, jails and detention centers. On his campaign website, he envisions Travis County as “a force for bold, progressive change.”

See the latest election results in the Travis County Commissioner Precinct 4 primary below:

In Precinct 4, Democrat incumbent Margaret J. Gómez is challenged by Democrat Susanna Ledesma-Woody.

Gómez first took office in 1995 and was the first Mexican-American woman to serve in Travis County. Her biography on the Travis County website outlines her support in several community infrastructure needs and her work on various campaigns.

KXAN previously covered Gómez sponsoring a $110M supportive housing plan.

Susanna Ledesma-Woody described on Run For Something website as a mother of three children in the Del Valle Independent District School District. She serves as a founding member and current President of the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) and a school board trustee.

Travis County Clerk

Dana DeBeauvoir served as Travis County Clerk for nearly 35 years and in November she announced she would not run for reelection. There are several candidates on the ballot for County Clerk including one Republican and two Democrats.

For the Republican Primary Election ballot, Susan Hayes is looking to earn the role of Travis County Clerk. She does not have a campaign page but does have a Facebook page where individuals can post on her discussion board to get her feedback. She will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

Dyana Limon-Mercado and Kurt Lockhart are the two Democratic nominees on the primary ballot.

See the latest election results in the Travis County Clerk Democratic primary below:

Limon-Mercado is the past chair of the Travis County Democratic Party and is the current Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes. Her campaign website outlines issues she plans to address such as fair and secure elections, accessible court admissions and accessible county and property records.

In opposition is Kurt Lockhart who currently works at Raise Your Hand Texas where he uses data to improve the state of Texas public education system. His campaign website describes his active approach to help fix the low rates of voting turnout. Lockhart joined Travis County as a Volunteer Deputy Registrar and Poll Worker where he tried registering students at the University of Texas Speedway.