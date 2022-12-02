AUSTIN (KXAN) — The two candidates for Austin mayor debated the biggest issues facing our city, and now we want to hear who you think had the best showing.

Kirk Watson and Celia Israel are headed to a runoff election Dec. 13, with early voting starting Thursday. While that will be the real test of their candidacy, you can also check back in this story to see the latest results of this unscientific poll.

Both Watson and Israel served in the Texas legislature — he in the senate and she in the house. Both highlighted cost of living, transportation and public safety in their campaigns.

You can watch a replay of Thursday’s debate on KXAN.com, where they dug in to some of those pressing topics.