AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Republican primary runoff election for the newly-drawn Texas House District 19 pits an Austin police officer against a former Austin City councilmember. The winner of the runoff will be the favorite to win the seat in November general election.

Austin Police officer Justin Berry advanced to the runoff in the race. In 2019, Berry ran for the District 47 seat in the Texas House. He narrowly lost to incumbent Democrat Vikki Goodwin.

Berry faces Ellen Troxclair, a former Austin City Councilmember, in the runoff. After leaving City Hall in 2018, Troxclair worked as a Senior Fellow for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

See election results in this race below starting at 7 p.m.

Berry is one of 19 APD officers under indictment over 2020 racial injustice protests. He calls the indictment “frivolous.”

Justin Berry and Ellen Troxclair are on the ballot in the May 24th Republican Primary Runoff for Texas House District 19.

District 19 is currently held by Republican State Rep. James White. He’s not running for re-election. White instead ran in the GOP primary for Commissioner of Agriculture, losing to incumbent Sid Miller.

But the new district boundaries, drawn during the 2021 redistricting process, are far different from the area White currently represents. The old boundaries put the district in east Texas. The new map puts the district in the Hill Country. It now covers Burnet, Blanco, Gillespie and Kendall counties, along with a portion of western Travis County.

Boundaries of Texas House District 19

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Pam Baggett in November. She was unopposed in the March primary.

District 19 is drawn to favor a Republican, so the winner of the May 24 GOP runoff will be the favorite to win the seat in November.