‘Please don’t wait until the last minute’: Travis County Clerk’s Office urges voters to get in line early

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County plans to add more early voting locations, including five “mega centers” with plenty of parking.

Places like hotel ballrooms, a P. Terry’s location and concert venue Emo’s, are all getting ready to be utilized.

“Please don’t wait until the last minute. We have lots and lots of locations for you to vote during early voting and on Election Day. There’re vote centers; you can go anywhere you want. If you want to avoid a line, go early. Go during early voting,” said Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

Other county polling locations will be posted online after approval by commissioners court. They’ll be looked over by commissioners Sept. 22.

Early voting starts Oct. 13.