Austin voters to decide on decriminalizing ‘low-level’ marijuana offenses

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stop to the enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses and the end of “no knock” warrants will be on Austin’s May ballot.

Ground Game Texas announced on Monday that the Austin City Clerk’s office has qualified the ballot measure.

Enough signatures were obtained to qualify the item for the ballot, Ground Game Texas said.

Ground Game Texas needed to collect at least 20,000 signatures from qualified voters in order to get the item on the ballot, under the Austin City Charter.

According to the certificate of sufficiency from the city, the petition had more than 5,000 pages containing more than 33,000 signatures.

Ground Game Texas said that it hopes the petition will “redirect resources towards real public safety solutions.”

The effort is being led by Ground Game Texas and leaders in the Travis County Democratic Party.