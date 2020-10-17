Organizers host ‘Pride at the Polls’ in effort to increase voter turnout for LGBTQ+ community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers of the event, “Pride at the Polls,” sought to make Austinites feel comfortable and welcome on the first weekend day of early voting.

Austin Pride, Austin Black Pride, Austin Latinx Pride and the Transgender Education Network of Texas got together to host the event with flags, signs, pride outfits and music for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies while they went to cast their ballot.

(KXAN Photo: Todd Bynum)

Austin Mayor Steve Adler at 2020 ‘Pride at the Polls’ event. (KXAN Photo: Todd Bynum)

(KXAN Photo: Todd Bynum)

They held it at City Hall in downtown with the hope to draw more people from the LGBTQ+ community to the polls and even first time voters to have their voices heard.

“You belong here, you belong at the polls, you belong to vote, it’s your right to vote, it’s your privilege to vote, we want everyone to feel like they belong right here,” said Nathan Manske, one of the event organizers.

They also worked went to cast their ballots at the Austin Public Library and worked with the Travis County Clerk’s Office to ensure there would be enough machines to accommodate those who wanted to participate in the event.