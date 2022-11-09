Rep. Celia Israel goes door-to-door ahead of early voting. Israel is running to be the next mayor of Austin (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dense pool of candidates looking to sit on Austin City Council’s dais next year dwindled to eight following Tuesday night’s election. Austin voters will head back to the polls in December to decide three city council seats and finalize the race for mayor.

It could make for a historic makeup of the city’s highest body. If elected, Rep. Celia Israel would be the first Latina mayor of Austin. The city hasn’t had a female mayor since Carole Keeton held the seat in the 70s.

In all of the races headed to a runoff for Austin City Council, voters will see a Latina on their ballot.

Advancing to a runoff are: District 3’s José Velásquez and Daniela Silva. For the District 5 race, Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter will vie again for their seat, while the District 9 runoff will be between Zohaib Qadri and Linda Guerrero. Both Council Members Paige Ellis and Natasha Harper-Madison will keep their seats.

For current Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, the possible makeup of the dais is encouraging. Fuentes said in the more than 100-year history of the body, she’s only the second Latina to hold an Austin City Council seat. In 2020, she was the only Latina running citywide.

“The likelihood that there will be at least 2 of us serving on the dais next year is that much closer to reality. Regardless of where we fall on the policy spectrum, next year’s council will be the most diverse EVER,” she wrote on Twitter.

KXAN’s Grace Reader is talking to policy experts on the makeup of the council today. This story will be updated.