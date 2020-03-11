One-vote lead flips House District 47 primary after provisional ballots counted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Officer Justin Berry has overtaken former city council member Don Zimmerman in the House District 47 race.

Berry will now face Jennifer Fleck in the May runoff.

At the end of Election Night, Zimmerman had a one-vote lead over Berry.

With the results now official with provisional and overseas ballots counted, Berry has taken a one-vote lead.

The official results of the HD 47 primary, per the Travis County Clerk’s website.

KXAN has reached out to both candidates for comment and will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Fleck, an attorney, received the most votes out of any candidate during the primary.

Whoever wins in the runoff will go on to face first-term Democrat Vicki Goodwin. She ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.