AUSTIN (KXAN) — From state constitutional amendments to school district propositions, voters will have a lot to decide on in November.

Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

What am I going to see on my ballot?

Every voter who shows up to the polls in Texas will get to vote on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution, from lowering property taxes to increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices.

In addition, several local cities, counties and school districts will appear on the ballot.

The following cities have propositions: Bartlett, Bastrop, Georgetown, Jarrell, Manor, Meadowlakes and Pflugerville.

The following cities will choose their next mayor: Horseshoe Bay, Kyle, Lago Vista, Lockhart and Woodcreek.

The following cities will choose council members or aldermen: Horseshoe Bay, Jarrell, Jonestown, Kyle, Lago Vista, Lockhart, Mountain City, Mustang Ridge, Point Venture, San Marcos, The Hills, Volente and Woodcreek.

The following counties have propositions: Bastrop County, Caldwell County, Fayette County, Milam County, Travis County and Williamson County.

The following school districts have propositions on the ballot: Fayetteville ISD, Lago Vista ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Lexington ISD, Lockhart ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Round Rock ISD and Schulenburg ISD. Lago Vista ISD also has a school board trustee election.

Here’s a sample ballot for Travis County. Sample ballots in other counties are available on each county’s elections website. We have a list of those at the bottom of this story.

Mark your calendars

Tuesday, Oct. 10 : Last day to register to vote

: Last day to register to vote Monday, Oct. 23 : Early voting begins

: Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 27: Last day to apply to vote by mail

Last day to apply to vote by mail Friday, Nov. 3 : Early voting ends

: Early voting ends Tuesday, Nov. 7: Election Day

Hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend voting hours vary by county.

Early voting locations

Below are the early voting locations in Travis County, courtesy of the Travis County Clerk. You can also find a list of the locations here.

Election Day voting locations

Below are the Election Day voting locations in Travis County, courtesy of the Travis County Clerk. You can also find a list of the locations here.

What do I need to bring with me?

Under Texas law, voters are required to bring identification with them to vote. Here are the accepted forms of identification:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport

What’s not allowed?

Under Texas law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. Those restricted electronics include:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly, or be used to record sound or images.

You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relate to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.

Other county elections offices in KXAN’s viewing area

Below are links to each county elections website in the KXAN coverage area. Each will have information including phone numbers, polling locations and addresses. You can also check wait times at polling locations.

KXAN will have full coverage on election day, Nov. 7.