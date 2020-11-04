Incumbent Leslie Pool wins re-election to Austin City Council District 7 seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Council Member Leslie Pool won re-election against challenger Morgan Witt for the Austin City Council District 7 seat in north Austin.

See election results below:

Pool has represented District 7 since 2015 with a focus on addressing climate change, women’s rights, restructuring public safety, and improvements to parks and infrastructure in her district. She focused her 2020 campaign on prioritizing the financial success of local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan Witt is a newcomer to the Austin political scene. Her background is in community advocacy, and she says she is “focused on serving, supporting, and empowering people through education.” She campaigned saying she had a “very middle class experience” growing up in Austin. Among her other priorities, she is focused on equity, affordability and climate change.