More than 9 million Texans have voted in this election, surpassing 2016 totals

AUSTIN (TEXAS) — Ahead of the final day of early voting, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office announced that more than 9 million votes had been cast, beating the previous record total vote in 2016.

Through Thursday, 9,009,850 Texans had voted early in-person or by mail. Early voting continues through Friday and Election Day is Nov. 3.

Travis, Hays, and Williamson Counties in Central Texas have all surpassed total votes counted in 2016.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will make three stops in Texas on Friday — she’ll visit Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen. She will be joined by U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar.