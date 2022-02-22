More than 80 Blanco County voters sent incorrect ballots

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – In early February, the Blanco County Elections Office said it was alerted a third party vendor, which prints and mails the county’s mail-in ballots, accidently sent republican ballots to registered voters who had asked for democratic ballots and democratic ballots to registered voters who had requested a republican ballot.

This mistake impacted at least 88 registered voters, according to the elections office.

The office said the Texas Secretary of State was contacted, and the vendor sent the correct ballots to every voter who was affected by the mix-up.

Any Blanco County voter who got an incorrect ballot can call the Blanco County Elections Office at (830) 868-7168 to resolve the issue.