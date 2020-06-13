Monday is the last day to register to vote in July’s election

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, a man feeds a ballot card into a digital voting machine during a demonstration in Raleigh, N.C. A new report says the nation’s elections are vulnerable to attack due to a lack of robust federal oversight of the private companies that are involved in everything from manufacturing voting systems to maintaining voter registration databases (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday, June 15 is the deadline to register to vote in July’s runoff and special election in Texas.

On Monday, Travis County residents will be able to register curbside from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Travis Co. Tax Office located at 5501 Airport Blvd.

Volunteer deputy registrars will be standing outside to give out voter registration applications. After receiving the application, drivers will park their cars to fill it out. Applicants are asked to bring their own pens for safety reasons.

Once registrants have completed the application, they can signal out their window for a deputy registrar to pick it up or drop it into one of the brown deposit boxes on the Airport campus.

For more information, visit TravisCountyTX.gov.