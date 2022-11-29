AUSTIN (KXAN) — None of the candidates in the Austin City Council races without an incumbent secured more than 50% of the vote in their race, triggering a runoff in three seats. Austin voters will be asked to head back to the polls this December to pick between the top two candidates in those races.

District 9: Zohaib ‘Zo’ Qadri

Qadri promises to bring “all voices to the table” to tackle some of Austin’s biggest issues, which he lists as the climate crisis, public health and safety and housing affordability.

During a panel with District 9 candidates before the November election, KXAN asked each candidate how they would address affordability issues in Austin.

The results from Election Night in Austin City Council District 9 (KXAN graphic)

“I think the first thing that we need to look at is our land development code. It hasn’t been updated since 1984, so looking at some level of rewrite relating to that. But I think in the meantime, expediting the permitting process — which the longer it takes to, you know, with our current permitting process that falls on the homeowner, the cost falls on the homeowner and or the renter — looking at ADUs and more duplexes and fourplex when possible,” Qadri said.

You can find Qadri’s campaign website here.

District 9: Linda Guerrero

Guerrero said she’s a lifelong resident of the district she’s running to represent. She has experience working on Austin boards and commissions such as the Austin Parks board, I-35 Coalition and the Austin Environmental Commission.

Guerrero was also a teacher in the Austin Independent School District for nearly 30 years.

Her priorities, according to her website, include transportation, protecting parks and natural spaces, climate change and affordability.

“I would like to see more land trusts available. I would also like to see the AISD use some of their schools that have been permanently closed to house teachers. I’m a teacher myself and so I would like to see that be utilized for housing,” she responded.

You can find Guerrero’s campaign website here.