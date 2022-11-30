AUSTIN (KXAN) — None of the candidates in the Austin City Council races without an incumbent secured more than 50% of the vote in their race, triggering a runoff in three seats. Austin voters will be asked to head back to the polls this December to pick between the top two candidates in those races.

District 5: Stephanie Bazan

Bazan was born and raised in south Austin, in the district she is hoping to represent. She graduated from the Women’s Campaign School at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs, to which she added, “go Horns.” Bazan has worked in health care, law and homelessness services.

She also said she’s a political outsider and a working mom who will bring the ideas and desires of regular Austinites to city hall.

Bazan’s elevator pitch: “I want people to know that I care and that I’m going to listen. The type of leadership style that I have is a listener. I certainly have lots of ideas about things that we could do to better the programs that we have and to make our city better, but it does no good if we don’t have the will of the people. It is the council members’ job to help be the voice of their community.”

You can find more about Bazan on her campaign website.

The results from Election Night in Austin City Council District 5 (KXAN graphic)

District 5: Ryan Alter

Alter was born and raised in the Austin area. After graduating from law school, he went into public policy as a capitol staffer and attorney.

Alter has worked with Sens. Kirk Watson, Sylvia Garcia and Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. He said he’s now looking to make changes as the District 5 city council member.

Alter’s elevator pitch: “I’m running, because I think we can do better on a whole host of issues. Whether it’s housing affordability, homelessness, transportation infrastructure, the environment or just the function of our city government, Austinites deserve to have leaders who have the experience to actually deliver results for them and that’s what I’m prepared to do.”

You can find more about Alter on his campaign website.