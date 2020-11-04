McCaul, Siegel meet again in bid for Congress in House District 10

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. Michael McCaul meets once again with Democratic challenger Mike Seigel in the race to represent Texas House District 10 in U.S. Congress.

See the election results below:

McCaul has served in Congress since 2004. He faced challenger Mike Seigel for the first time in 2018, winning by 4.3 percent of the vote. In his seven terms in Congress, he has prioritized border security as the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. The National Republican Congressional Committee included McCaul in their 2020 Patriot Program, an effort to provide campaign organization and funding to representatives they consider “among the most accomplished and effective members in the Republican conference.”

Challenger Siegel is an assistant city attorney in Austin and a former public school teacher who founded two nonprofit educational organizations. His campaign advocated for issues such as universal healthcare, a Green New Deal, and criminal justice reform. He earned national attention from prominent Democrats and was endorsed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and former representative Beto O’Rourke.

Roy Eriksen represented the Libertarian Party in this race.

House District 10 lies between Austin and Houston and includes parts of Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Harris County. Prior to the election, the Cook Partisan Voter Index favored Republicans by 9 points in the district. Polls showed a tight race with Rep. McCaul up 2 points in mid-October.