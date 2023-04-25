AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, KXAN is keeping track of how many Central Texans have voted in the May 6, 2023 local elections.

Unlike November’s election, the ballot for many this time around will actually be pretty short. Some people may even only have one race to vote on. School district bonds and trustee elections make up the bulk of elections this time around, but some local cities have some important races too.

Here’s how turnout is shaping up in our three major counties:

The charts below show turnout in each of the three counties.

Early voting continues through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.