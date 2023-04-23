AUSTIN (KXAN) — While there may not be headline-grabbing races like president or governor on the May 6 ballot, there are still several important local elections in which voters will get to have their say.

Several local cities and school boards are holding elections. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

What am I going to see on my ballot?

Unlike November’s election, the ballot for many this time around will actually be pretty short. Some people may even only have one race to vote on. School district bonds and trustee elections make up the bulk of elections this time round, but some local cities have some important races too.

The following cities have propositions: Austin, Burnet, Florence, Granger, Kempner, Luling, Round Rock and Webberville. Milam County has a county-wide proposition.

The following cities will choose their next mayor: Bastrop, Blanco, Cottonwood Shores, Georgetown, Granite Shoals, Johnson City, Lakeway, Lampasas, Marble Falls, Schulenburg and Thorndale

The following cities will choose council members or aldermen: Bastrop, Bertram, Blanco, Briarcliff, Burnet, Cameron, Cottonwood Shores, Elgin, Flatonia, Florence, Fredericksburg, Giddings, Granite Shoals, Highland Haven, Hutto, La Grange, Lakeway, Lampasas, Lexington, Llano, Lometa, Marble Falls, Meadowlakes, Rockdale, Round Rock, Round Top, Schulenburg, Smithville, Sunrise Beach, Taylor, Thrall and West Lake Hills

The following school districts will choose their next trustees: Bastrop ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Eanes ISD, Elgin ISD, Florence ISD, Fredericksburg ISD, Georgetown ISD, Giddings ISD, Granger ISD, Hays CISD, Liberty Hill ISD, Lometa ISD, Marble Falls ISD, Milano ISD, Pflugerville ISD, San Marcos CISD, Schulenburg ISD, Taylor ISD and Thorndale ISD

The following school districts have bond propositions on the ballot: Bastrop ISD, Coupland ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Eanes ISD, Hays CISD, Hutto ISD, Jarrell ISD, Johnson City ISD, Leander ISD, Lexington ISD, Liberty Hill ISD, Llano ISD, Lometa ISD, McDade ISD, Rockdale ISD and San Marcos CISD

Here’s a sample ballot for Travis County. Sample ballots in other counties are available on each county’s elections website. We have a list of those at the bottom of this story.

Mark your calendars

Thursday, April 6 : Last day to register to vote

: Last day to register to vote Tuesday, April 25: Last day to apply to vote by mail

Last day to apply to vote by mail Monday, April 24 : Early voting begins

: Early voting begins Tuesday, May 2 : Early voting ends

: Early voting ends Saturday, May 6: Election Day

Hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend voting hours vary by county.

Early voting locations

Below are the early voting locations in Travis County, courtesy of the Travis County Clerk. You can also find a list of the locations here.

Election Day voting locations

Below are the Election Day voting locations in Travis County, courtesy of the Travis County Clerk. You can also find a list of the locations here.

What do I need to bring with me?

Under Texas law, voters are required to bring identification with them to vote. Here are the accepted forms of identification:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport

What’s not allowed?

Under Texas law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. Those restricted electronics include:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly, or be used to record sound or images.

You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relate to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.

Other county elections offices in KXAN’s viewing area

Below are links to each county elections website in the KXAN coverage area. Each will have information including phone numbers, polling locations and addresses. You can also check wait times at polling locations.

KXAN will have full coverage on election day, May. 6.