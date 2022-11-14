ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Three of five incumbents on Round Rock ISD’s board of trustees won reelection in the Nov. 8 election.

Board President Amber Feller, as well as Vice President Tiffanie Harrison and board secretary Amy Weir were reelected in Place 3, 6 and 5 respectively.

Estevan “Chuy” Zãrate and Alicia Markum were elected to place 1 and 4.

Round Rock ISD board positions are all elected at-large, meaning every voter in the district can vote for every position.

In a special election for Place 1, triggered by the resignation of Dr. Jun Xiao earlier this year, Zãrate won 72 of the 81 precincts in which at least one vote was cast. In nine of those precincts, he garnered more than 60% of all votes.

John Keagy won eight precincts. He had been backed by the political action committee One Family Round Rock (OFRR), which endorsed a slate of candidates who supported conservative values.

Zãrate took 47.9% of the district-wide vote, with Keagy at 27.6%. Incumbent Kevin Johnson Sr., who was appointed after Xiao’s resignation, received 17.9%, while fourth-place candidate Yuriy Semchyshyn received 6.7%.

In the election for Place 3, board president Amber Feller won 52.4% of the vote, with OFRR-endorsed Orlando Salinas claiming 37.2%. Maryam Zafar received 10.4% of the vote.

Salinas won the most precincts of any OFRR-backed candidate, 18 in total, and did especially well in northeast parts of the district. Feller won the most votes in 62 precincts.

In Place 4, Alicia Markum took 43.2% of the districtwide vote, followed by OFRR-backed Jill Farris at 25.6%. Linda Avila won 22.6% of the vote, while incumbent Cory Vessa received 8.6%.

Markum claimed the most precincts, 69 in total, while Farris won seven. Avila won five precincts, meaning the incumbent was the only candidate not to receive the most votes in any precinct.

Incumbent Amy Weir won 75 precincts in the district, tied with Place 6 winner Tiffanie Harrison for the most of any incumbent candidate. Challenger Christie Slape won five precincts.

Overall, Weir claimed 56.3% of the vote, while OFRR-endorsed Slape took 30.2%. Other candidates Stefan Bryant and Joshua Billingsley won 8.4% and 5.1% respectively.

Harrison was the only incumbent not to face multiple challengers. She took 62.4% of the vote in Place 6, higher than any other candidate in the district. OFRR-backed Don Zimmerman won 37.6%.

Harrison won the most votes in 75 precincts, while Zimmerman won six.

For full coverage of the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees elections, click here.