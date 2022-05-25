AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of Central Texans cast ballots in primary runoff elections to determine which candidates will represent each party in the November general election.

KXAN has mapped the results by precinct in our local Congressional and Texas House races.

For view results in all local races, click here.

Congressional District 35

This district covers east and southeast Travis County and snakes down along Interstate 35 through Hays and Comal Counties, into San Antonio.

Former Austin City Council member Greg Casar handily won the Democratic nomination back in March. On the Republican side, Dan McQueen and Michael Rodriguez faced off in the runoff.

McQueen won a majority of votes in all four counties in the district, performing best in Comal County, where he garnered 66% of the vote.

Rodriguez performed best in Travis County, but he was still only able to pick up 46% of the vote there.

Congressional District 37

This newly-created district covers most of Austin west of I-35 and a small portion of south central Williamson County.

Longtime Congressman Lloyd Doggett won the Democratic nomination in March, with 79% of the vote. Jenny Garcia Sharon and Rod Lingsch were the Republican candidates in Tuesday’s runoff.

Sharon claimed 59% of the vote, winning 146 of 169 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.

Texas House District 17

This district covers five counties east of Austin: Bastrop, Burleson, Caldwell, Lee and Milam. Incumbent Rep. John Cyrier announced in November he would not seek reelection.

Of the five Republican candidates in the March primary, Stan Gerdes and Paul Pape advanced to Tuesday’s runoff.

The runoff resulted in a split vote, with Gerdes ultimately victorious, with 51% of the vote. Gerdes won Bastrop and Milam counties, with Pape received the most votes in Burleson, Caldwell and Lee counties.

Madeline Eden ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be her party’s nominee in the November election.

Texas House District 19

This district covers the entirety of Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Kendall counties, as well as areas in and around Lakeway and Lago Vista in western Travis County.

Former Austin City Councilmember Ellen Troxclair and Austin police officer Justin Berry advanced from the March primary to the runoff.

Troxclair won the runoff with 56% of the vote, winning a majority in each of the five counties in the district. Berry came closest to winning in Travis County, where he received 49% of the vote.

In counties where precinct-level data is available, Troxclair won 44 of the 57 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.

Pam Baggett ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be her party’s nominee in the November election.

Texas House District 52

This district covers much of Williamson County, but excludes the main population centers of Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park and Leander.

Patrick McGuinness and Caroline Harris received the most votes in the March primary. Harris eventually won the runoff election, with 50.6% of the vote.

Harris won 33 precincts in the district, while McGuinness won 25.

Luis Echegaray ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be the party’s nominee in the November election.

Texas House District 73

This district covers the entirety of Comal County and the western half of Hays County, including Dripping Springs and Wimberley.

Barron Casteel and Carrie Isaac advanced from the March primary to Tuesday’s runoff, which ended with a split vote between the two counties. Isaac won 51.6% of the vote in Comal County, while Casteel won 53.9% of the vote in Hays County.

Overall, Isaac won the runoff with 50.6% of the total vote. She performed especially well in western Comal County, including Precinct 405, where she won 70% of the vote. Casteel performed best in precincts in New Braunfels, where he formerly served as mayor.

Justin Calhoun ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be the party’s nominee in the November election.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will run from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11.