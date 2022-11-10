Cropped version of precinct-level results of the Nov. 8 election in Austin City Council District 9. (KXAN/Christopher Adams)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Half of Austin’s 10 city council districts were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election. Of the five races, three will move onto runoffs in December.

Meanwhile, incumbent councilmembers Natasha Harper-Madison and Paige Ellis were reelected to their seats.

KXAN analyzed precinct-level results in each district to determine where each candidates’ support was strongest.

Harper-Madison was reelected to serve City Council District 1, which covers much of northeast Austin. The incumbent won 27 of 28 precincts in which at least one vote was cast. Harper-Madison’s strongest showing was in Precinct 112, where she received 64.44% of the vote.

The precinct covers the Pecan Springs area, and is bounded by Manor Road to the north and west, Springdale Road to the east and East 51st Street to the south.

Misael Ramos won the most votes in Precinct 140, a small precinct near the intersection of E. Parmer Lane and Harris Branch Parkway.

In District 3, which covers much of east Austin, José Velásquez and Daniela Silva advanced to a runoff, having not reached the 50% threshold. Velásquez received the most votes in 11 precincts, while Silva won in nine. The two candidates tied in two precincts.

Velásquez’s best performance was in Precinct 403, which covers most of the Govalle neighborhood. He received 46.83% of the vote there.

Silva’s strongest precinct was right across the Colorado River. She received 44.86% of the vote in Precinct 422, which includes several apartment complexes along Wickersham Lane and Crossing Place, north of Riverside Drive.

District 5 is also heading to a runoff, between Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter. The district covers 27 precincts in south Austin.

Bazan won 19 of those precincts, most notably Precinct 454, where she won 43.37% of the vote. The precinct lies just west of the W. Slaughter Lane and S. First Street intersection and includes Parades Middle School and Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

Alter received the second-highest number of votes districtwide and the most votes in six precincts. His strongest showing was in Precinct 306, at the northern tip of the district. Alter received 40.90% of the vote there.

Candidates Ken Craig and Bill Welch won one precinct each.

Incumbent Paige Ellis saw the highest vote share for any city council candidate on Election Night, claiming almost 58% of the vote in District 8, which covers southwest Austin.

Ellis won 28 of 30 precincts in which at least one vote was cast, and she took at least 60% of the vote in 11 of those precincts. Her strongest performance was in Precinct 342, where she took 64.94% of the vote. The precinct covers the area north and west of the Davis Lane and Brodie Lane intersection, including the Woodstone Village neighborhood.

Challenger Richard Smith received the most votes in two precincts, most notably Precinct 353, where he claimed 55.38% of the vote. The area covers portions of southwest Austin between Barton Creek and Southwest Parkway.

District 9 saw the most candidates of any city council race, with eight names appearing on the ballot. Zohaib “Zo” Qadri and Linda Guerrero both advanced to a runoff to represent the central Austin district, with Ben Leffler in a close third place.

Qadri won eight precincts in total, six of which he won with an outright majority. His strongest showing was Precinct 312, which covers much of the University of Texas campus. Qadri won 67.05% of the more than 2,000 votes cast in the precinct.

Guerrero won six precincts in the district, performing best in Precinct 206, which covers the Hyde Park neighborhood. She took 30.60% of the vote in that precinct.

Despite failing to reach the runoff, Leffler actually won the most precincts of all candidates, claiming the most votes in nine. His best performance was in Precinct 104, which covers the Cherrywood neighborhood, where he won 40.76% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Greg Smith, who finished in a distant fourth place districtwide, won four precincts.

The runoff elections for Districts 3, 5 and 9 are scheduled for Dec. 13.