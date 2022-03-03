MAP: Zwiener wins 63 of 65 precincts in HD 45 primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Erin Zwiener coasted to victory in the Democratic primary for Texas House District 45 Tuesday night, winning 80.72% of the vote.

KXAN projected Zwiener the winner at 8:15 p.m.

District 45 covers the eastern half of Hays County, including the cities of San Marcos, Kyle and Buda.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district.

Zwiener won a total of 63 out of the 65 precincts in which at least one vote was cast. Her strongest precinct (outside of Precinct 218, where she won the only vote) was Precinct 450, where she won 41 of the 42 votes cast.

Second-place finisher Angela Villescaz won two precincts south of Kyle. A total of seven votes were cast in those two precincts combined.

Zwiener will face Republican Michelle Lopez in the November general election. Lopez ran unopposed in the Republican primary.