MAP: Where did Troxclair, Berry perform best in the HD 19 primary?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ellen Troxclair and Justin Berry both advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 17 Tuesday night.

KXAN projected the two would advance at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday.

District 19 covers the entirety of Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Kendall Counties, as well as areas in and around Lakeway and Lago Vista in western Travis County.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district. Precinct-level data is currently not available in Blanco or Gillespie County. Countywide totals are shown for those counties.

Troxclair, a former Austin City Councilmember, won three of five counties in the district, performing best in Burnet County with 45.19% of the vote. She also won a majority of precincts in both Burnet and Kendall Counties, but just one in Travis County: Precinct 375, which covers part of Lakeway.

Berry, an Austin police officer, had his strongest showing in Travis County, where he won 47.97% of the vote. He received a majority of all votes in seven of the county’s 18 precincts in the district.

Meanwhile, third-place finisher Nubia Devine won the most votes in Gillespie County, receiving 38.61% there.

Pam Baggett ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be her party’s nominee in the November election. Troxclair and Berry will face off in the runoff on May 24.