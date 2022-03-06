MAP: Where did McGuinness, Harris perform best in the HD 52 primary?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Patrick McGuinness and Caroline Harris both advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 52 Tuesday night.

KXAN projected the two would advance at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

District 52 covers much of Williamson County, but excludes the main population centers of Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park and Leander.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district.

McGuinness won 31 of 58 precincts within the district, performing best in rural eastern Williamson County, where he won the communities of Taylor, Thrall, Granger and Coupland. His strongest showing was in Precinct 425, where he won 58.21% of the precinct’s 67 votes. The precinct covers the city of Bartlett.

Harris won 19 precincts in the district, with strongest support in Precinct 342, which includes the Teravista Crossing neighborhood. She won 52.54% of the 177 votes in that precinct.

Meanwhile, third-place finisher Nelson Jarrin won the most votes in six precincts in and around Round Rock. His strongest performance was in Precinct 482, which includes Wood Glen and parts of the Behrens Ranch neighborhood. Jarrin won 42.45% of the 523 votes in the precinct.

Luis Echegaray ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be the party’s nominee in the November election. McGuinness and Harris will go head to head in the runoff on May 24.