MAP: Where did Flores perform best in the HD 51 primary?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite a crowded candidate field, Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores won the Democratic primary for Texas House District 51 outright Tuesday night, winning 60.26% of the vote.

KXAN projected Flores the winner at 10 p.m.

District 51 covers portions of Travis County, stretching from downtown Austin to Del Valle, Elroy, Creedmoor and Mustang Ridge. Incumbent Rep. Eddie Rodriguez chose not to run for reelection in the district, instead choosing to run for Congressional District 35. Greg Casar won the primary in that race.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district.

Flores won the most votes in 41 of the district’s 42 precincts, including 31 with an outright majority. She performed best in Precinct 410, where she won 80.16% of the 504 votes cast. The precinct covers the Bouldin Creek neighborhood of Austin, and is bounded by Barton Springs Road and W. Mary Street to the north and south and S. Congress Avenue to West Bouldin Creek to the east and west.

Cynthia Valadez-Mata, who came second in the primary with 11.39%, failed to win a single precinct. Third-place finisher Matt Worthington won Precinct 474, which covers the city of Creedmoor.

Flores will face Republican Robert Reynolds in the November general election. Reynolds ran unopposed in the Republican primary.