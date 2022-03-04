MAP: Talarico wins every precinct in the HD 50 primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. James Talarico handily won the Democratic primary for Texas House District 50 Tuesday night, winning 78.42% of the vote.

KXAN projected Talarico the winner at 9:25 p.m.

District 50 covers portions of Travis County, including parts of north and northeast Austin and Pflugerville. Talarico currently serves in House District 52, but was drawn out of his district during the redistricting process.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district.

Talarico won all 41 precincts in which at least one vote was cast. His strongest precinct (outside of Precinct 176, where he won all three votes cast) was Precinct 191, where he won 354 of the 400 total votes (88.50%). The precinct covers parts of the Wells Branch neighborhood.

Challenger David Alcorta came closest to winning in Precinct 115, a small precinct in East Austin bounded by Interstate 35, Cameron Road and Clayton Lane. The precinct is home to the Capital Plaza shopping complex. Alcorta received 10 votes in the precinct, compared to Talarico’s 11.

Talarico will face Republican Victor Johnson in the November general election. Johnson ran unopposed in the Republican primary.