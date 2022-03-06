MAP: New Braunfels vs. Dripping Springs; Results of the HD 73 primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barron Casteel and Carrie Isaac both advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 73 Tuesday night.

KXAN projected the two would advance at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday.

District 73 covers the entirety of Comal County and the western half of Hays County, including Dripping Springs and Wimberley.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district.

Casteel, former mayor of New Braunfels, performed best in Comal County, winning 47.58% of all votes in the county. His strongest precincts were in and around New Braunfels, particularly Precinct 401, where he won 68.26% of the 731 votes cast. The precinct covers northern parts of the city. He also won the most votes in two Hays County precincts, including Woodcreek and northern parts of Wimberley.

Isaac performed particularly well in Hays County, winning an overall majority of the votes in the county: 52.5%. She previously was the Republican candidate for House District 45, losing to Democrat Erin Zwiener in the 2020 general election. At the time, HD 45 covered all of Hays and Blanco Counties.

This go around, Isaac’s strongest performance was in Hays Precinct 440, which includes the Arrowhead Ranch subdivision west of Dripping Springs. She won 70.59% of the 119 votes cast in the precinct. She also won a majority of votes in several precincts in western Comal County, including Canyon Lake.

Justin Calhoun ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be the party’s nominee in the November election. Casteel and Isaac will go head to head in the runoff on May 24.